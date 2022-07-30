Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.04.

AAPL stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,027,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $17,534,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 143,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 148,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

