Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,786,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,700,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

