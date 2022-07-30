Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.43. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

