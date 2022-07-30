AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.1 %

APPF traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,286. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $145.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.05 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $641,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282 over the last three months. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

