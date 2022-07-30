Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOUS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 1,370,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

