Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -16.53% 0.51% 0.28% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 4.92 -$86.00 million ($0.80) -32.23 Society Pass $520,000.00 79.14 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Trip.com Group and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trip.com Group and Society Pass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Society Pass on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

