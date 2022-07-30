Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$7.89

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$545,751.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,528 shares in the company, valued at C$569,880.72. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.