Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.79.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.54. Analog Devices has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.