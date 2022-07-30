AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 16.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.00. Approximately 8,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,219,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 122.4 %

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.