Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 8.3 %

AMXEF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 25,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,641. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amex Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.