Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.