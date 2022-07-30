Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,226 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

