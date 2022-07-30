Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

