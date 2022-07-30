Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,495 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.