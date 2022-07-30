American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,772,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

