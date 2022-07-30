Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of AIMC traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 331,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,726. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 100,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.