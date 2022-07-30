Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.24

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.24 and traded as low as C$17.08. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 82,320 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.44.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.46 million and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.25.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6983214 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

