Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60. In related news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

