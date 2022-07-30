Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE:AP.UN opened at C$34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
