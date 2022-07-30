Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. 162,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

