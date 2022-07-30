Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 192,250 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.43. 31,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

