Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% to ~$3.24-3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.35-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 999,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.33.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Allegion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

