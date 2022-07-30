Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the June 30th total of 371,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alfi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alfi by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alfi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alfi by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alfi Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Alfi has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

