Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

