Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

