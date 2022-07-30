Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 294,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

