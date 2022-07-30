AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGM Group Stock Up 3.0 %

AGMH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.64.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGMH Get Rating ) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

