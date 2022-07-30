AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AGM Group Stock Up 3.0 %
AGMH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.64.
AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.
AGM Group Company Profile
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.
