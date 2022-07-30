Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $50.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.57 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

