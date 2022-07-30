African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,667. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

