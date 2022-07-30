Aergo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.75 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $54.51 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aergo alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.67 or 0.99973373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

AERGO is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 coins. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.