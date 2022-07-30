Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.62.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

TSE AAV opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.7166732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.