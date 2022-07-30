Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.69 and a 200-day moving average of $431.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.