ACoconut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,060.00 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ACoconut has a market cap of $197,632.33 and approximately $44,060.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

