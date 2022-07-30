AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 81.4% in July

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

