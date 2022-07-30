Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

ACHC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 910,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 117.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

