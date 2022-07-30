AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
AC Immune Price Performance
ACIU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 18,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,916. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AC Immune (ACIU)
