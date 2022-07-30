AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 18,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,916. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AC Immune stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AC Immune SA ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of AC Immune worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.