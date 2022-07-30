AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $154.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.81.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

