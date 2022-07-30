AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.
Insider Activity
AbbVie Stock Down 6.5 %
ABBV stock traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,194. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
See Also
