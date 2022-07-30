A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

