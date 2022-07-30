97,333 Shares in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 97,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. VanEck Steel ETF makes up 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLX. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

SLX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,442. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

VanEck Steel ETF Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

