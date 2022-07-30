89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,816,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 477.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

