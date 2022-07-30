6,620 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 321,627 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

