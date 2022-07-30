626 Financial LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

626 Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

