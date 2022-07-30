626 Financial LLC Sells 484 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.30 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

