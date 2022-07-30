626 Financial LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

626 Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,256 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

