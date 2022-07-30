5,178 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

