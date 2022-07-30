42,596 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 261,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.