4,200 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

