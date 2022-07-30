3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

