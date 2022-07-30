2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TWOU stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 1,756,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $45.41.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 2U by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
