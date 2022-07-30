2crazyNFT Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $361,643.20 and $85,070.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00602554 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035174 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
